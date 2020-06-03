Meeting of the State Council working group on construction, housing and utilities sector and urban environment

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting, held via videoconference, were Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev Yakushev VladimirMinister of Construction and Housing and Utilities , Head of the Republic of Tatarstan and head of the State Council working group Rustam Minnikhanov Minnikhanov RustamHead of the Republic of Tatarstan , General Director of DOM.RF Vitaly Mutko Mutko Vitaly , deputy heads of Russian regions, as well as representatives of the relevant federal and regional executive authorities.

Head of the State Council working group Rustam Minnikhanov updated the meeting participants on the developments concerning housing construction and efforts to create a favourable urban environment amid the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported on the work to draft a national action plan to restore employment and people’s incomes, as well as to ensure economic growth and to achieve long-term structural changes in the Russian economy. About a third of the planned measures have to do with construction. A number of legislative initiatives aimed at lowering administrative barriers in construction will be discussed at the State Council working group.

Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev reported on the ministry’s efforts to improve the housing market.

The State Council working group analysed the efforts to promote private housing projects and provide housing to certain groups of the population, and touched upon the problems of state support for private housing projects.

The participants also discussed the implementation of the Presidential instructions issued at a meeting of the State Council Presidium on improving housing conditions and creating a comfortable urban environment, which was held in February 2019.

MIL OSI