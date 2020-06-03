Meeting on cleaning up diesel fuel leak in Krasnoyarsk Territory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

On May 29 at around 9 am Moscow time, a large amount of diesel fuel leaked from a damaged reserve tank onto a motor road leading to the TPP-3 [thermal power plant] in Norilsk. The accident took place at the industrial site of the Nadezhdinski Metallurgical Plant, and part of the spilled petrochemicals, a considerable amount actually, seeped into the Ambarnaya River.

Mr Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief [Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev], I would like to ask you to begin this meeting by updating us on the current situation, the causes of the accident and your proposals on cleaning up the spill. Proceed, please.

To be continued.

MIL OSI