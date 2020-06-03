Report of Chairman of State Authority for Military Industry Roman Golovchenko

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 June 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko received a report from Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus Roman Golovchenko on 3 June.

The head of state was informed about the state of affairs at the enterprises and organizations that report to the agency and about promising areas of development.

Topical matters concerning military R&D were discussed, including in the sphere of missile and rocket engineering. In continuation of the working trip the head of state took on 22 May and his review of the relevant affairs Roman Golovchenko provided Aleksandr Lukashenko with additional information about the matters, which were discussed then.

