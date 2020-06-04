Main performance indices and participants of the Belarus interbank settlement system, January-May 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indices

January-May, 2019

January-May, 2020

Deviation

(clm.3–clm.2)

(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %

1

2

3

4

5

1. Effected payment instructions









1.1. By number, thou units

32,752.2

32,813.6

61.4

0.2

1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

270,989.9

357,880.3

86,890.4

32.1

2. Average daily turnover









2.1. By number, thou units

318.0

318.6

0.6

0.2

2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

2,631.0

3,474.6

843.6

32.1

3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN

8.3

10.9

2.6

31.8

4. Canceled payment instructions









4.1. By number, units

0

0

0.00

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN

0.0

0.0

0.0

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%

100.00

100.00

X

X

Indices

January – December, 2018

January – December, 2019

Deviation

(clm.3–clm.2)

(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %

1

2

3

4

5

1. Effected payment instructions









1.1. By number, thou units

77,971.3

82,273.8

4,302.5

5.5

1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

578,751.2

764,063.2

185,312.0

32.0

2. Average daily turnover









2.1. By number, thou units

308.2

326.5

18.3

5.9

2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

2,287.6

3,032.0

744.4

32.5

3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN

7.4

9.3

1.9

25.1

4. Canceled payment instructions









4.1. By number, units

0

0

0.0

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN

0.0

0.0

0.0

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%

99.98

100.00

X

X

* This indicator shows the ASIS’s (Automated System of Interbank Settlements) readiness to carry out interbank settlements, including the acceptance, processing, and transfer of electronic payment documents during the time stipulated by the timetable for the BISS acceptance and processing of electronic payment documents and electronic messages from the participants of the BISS.

