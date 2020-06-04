Settlement of futures contracts on Brent Oil and raw sugar in July 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange advises that its Brent Oil and raw sugar futures contracts will be settled in July 2020 according to the following procedure.As the MOEX Derivatives Market procedures will be changed on 1 July 2020, the settlement date of the contracts is moved to 2 July 2020 as per paragraph 1.5 of the Brent Oil Futures Contracts Specifications (approved by the Moscow Exchange Executive Board on 5 August 2016) and Raw Sugar Futures Contract Specification (approved by the Moscow Exchange Executive Board on 5 August 2016).The last trading and settlement dates for the contracts:

Code

Last trading date

Settlement date

BR-7.20

2 July 2020

2 July 2020

SUGR-7.20

30 June 2020

2 July 2020

The settlement price of the Brent Oil futures (BR-7.20) will be the value of the ICE Brent Index as published on the ICE website on 1 July 2020 (according to paragraph 2.2.2 of the specification).The settlement price of the raw sugar futures (SUGR-7.20) will be calculated based on the settlement price of the relevant futures contract as of its last trading day on ICE (30 June 2020), according to paragraph 2.2.2 of the specification.Updated last trading and settlement dates for futures BR-7.20 and SUGR-7.20 will appear in the trading system on 4 June 2020 (from 19:00 MSK).

The schedule of trading on MOEX on non-business days and public holidays is available on the Moscow Exchange website.

