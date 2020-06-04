Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

04-06-2020

On June 4, 2020 on the initiative of the Spanish side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Arancha González Laya.

The heads of Foreign Ministries exchanged information on the measures taken by Belarus and Spain to fight the spread of coronavirus infection.

V.Makei thanked the Spanish public organizations and families for their support in the implementation of the Chernobyl cooperation programs.

The Ministers focused on the development of the Belarusian-Spanish political dialogue and the main areas of trade and economic cooperation, as well as discussed interaction between Belarus and the EU.

MIL OSI