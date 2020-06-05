Meeting with ecologists and animal protection activists

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin Kobylkin DmitryMinister of Natural Resources and Environment , Energy Minister Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderEnergy Minister , Head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources Svetlana Radionova, Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor Alexander Uss Uss AlexanderGovernor of Krasnoyarsk Territory , Norilsk Nickel CEO Vladimir Potanin, heads of environmental organisations and animal protection activists.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

We are meeting on Ecologist’s Day. In this sense, of course, I would like to extend my greetings to you and to all of Russia’s citizens who devote their lives to protecting nature and the environment. I want to thank you for your work, primarily, of course, those of you who work in these sphere professionally but also everyone who cares: scientists, employees of national parks and reserves as well as the Rosprirodnadzor staff – in fact, all our colleagues who support the continuous and important activities of regional nature protection agencies and environmental organisations.

Of course, our best regards go to our volunteers, activists, nature activists and energetic people who care sincerely about this work. Your personal involvement in environmental events and large educational, scientific and research work is important, sometimes essential, and is a significant part of our joint efforts to conserve Russia’s unique nature and biodiversity.

To be continued.

