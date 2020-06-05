More retail investors active on MOEX markets during lockdown

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange conducted a survey of retail investor behaviour on MOEX’s Equities Market during the lockdown period in spring 2020.

5.1 million people have now brokerage accounts, with 1.25 million people opening brokerage accounts year to date;

In May 2020, the percentage of retail investment in the total equity turnover on MOEX was 43%, following a record 47% in April 2020;

During the lockdown, individuals executed more than 1 million trades per day;

In January-May 2020, individuals’ equity trading volumes increased more than 2.5 times YoY to RUB 7.9 trillion.

According to the survey, individuals in self-isolation had greater interest in investment products. Additional spare time, advanced digital technology and options for remote authentication and opening brokerage accounts drove this interest in exchange trading.

The growth of retail investment was also driven by a decline in interest rates for bank deposits and the introduction of the deposit tax. The Russian public is actively searching for alternative ways to save and make money, and is expanding into the stock market.

