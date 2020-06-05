President of the Republic of Poland / News / Remembering Mr Janez Kocijančič

Source: Republic of Poland in English

We were saddened by the news which we received from Slovenia yesterday. Mr Janez Kocijančič – a lawyer, politician, manager, long-standing, highly-deserved sports activist, President of the European Olympic Committees and Vice-President of the International Ski Federation passed away.

We met on the occasion of his last year`s visit to Poland. During our joint participation in the main ceremony marking the centenary of the Polish Olympic Committee we had an opportunity to talk about the contemporary Olympic Movement, the idea of fair play and its importance which reaches beyond the boundaries of the sports competition as well as about his beloved skiing disciplines.

He was a man of exceptional openness, kindness and cordiality. His genuine involvement in the promotion and development of sport, especially in the context of strengthening friendship and cooperation among the nations, earned him a universal respect. By saying good-bye to him we bid farewell to one of the initiators of the European Games and a true friend of Poland who significantly contributed to the choice of Kraków and the Region of Małopolska as hosts of the 3rd European Games scheduled for 2023.

I wish to convey my deepest sympathy to the relatives, friends and colleagues of Mr Janez Kocijančič in the leadership of the European Olympic Committees, International Ski Federation and the Ski Association of Slovenia.

May His Memory Live On!

