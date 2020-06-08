Ambassador of Belarus A.Kalinin meets the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On June 5, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Moldova, Anatoly Kalinin, was received by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Ion Chicu.

During the meeting, the parties noted the friendly and mutually beneficial nature of the Belarusian-Moldovan relations in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

A.Kalinin emphasized Belarus’s further readiness to share its accumulated experience in the field of modernization of housing and communal services and elevator facilities, which may be in demand in Moldova in the formation of relevant social programs.

The interlocutors discussed the possibility of holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Belarusian-Moldavian Commission on trade and economic cooperation in Minsk in the near future, taking into account the current epidemiological situation.

As a result of the meeting, the sides reached an agreement to continue constructive cooperation in all areas of cooperation, including the implementation of joint cooperation projects in the field of industry, transport, especially the opening of direct railway communication between the capitals of the two states, road construction with the involvement of own and international financing.

