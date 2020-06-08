Gazprom’s project finance deal for Amur GPP receives international awards

Source: Gazprom

June 5, 2020, 20:00

The deal with a total debt volume of EUR 11.4 billion signed by the Gazprom Group for the financing of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP) construction project received the Russian ECA-backed Deal of the Year Award in the competition for the annual TXF Perfect 10 Export Finance Deals of the Year.

Earlier, on May 15, the deal won the Proximo EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Deals of the Year 2019 Award in the Eurasian Oil & Gas category.

The deal’s award-winning positions in said competitions are proof of its strong structure and significance for the international financial community.

Through the use of project finance methods, Gazprom diversifies its loan sources and makes its key investment projects even more efficient and transparent. The Company plans to expand the practice of using project finance methods during the implementation of its investment projects.

Background

On December 23, 2019, Gazprom Pererabotka Blagoveshchensk and Gazprom completed the signing of project finance documentation for the construction of the Amur GPP. The funds are provided by 22 European, Asian and Russian banks. This deal is unprecedented in Gazprom’s history and is among the largest in Europe over the last few years.

TXF and Proximo are information agencies that specialize in publishing news, commentary, and analytical materials about the trends and events in the sphere of international finance deals for large-scale projects.

