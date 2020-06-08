Greetings on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Karelia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This anniversary is a landmark event and a true celebration for everybody who sincerely loves their native land and is proud of its history, unique natural wealth and the authentic traditions and customs of the local people. Over the last century, thanks to many generations of Karelians, the Republic has built new cities and towns, energy and transport infrastructure facilities, and developed its timber and mining industries. Of course, this year, as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, I would like to offer special words of gratitude to Great Patriotic War veterans – frontline soldiers, partisans, undercover resistance fighters, home front workers and everybody who defended our Motherland from the enemy and restored the country after the war.

Today, Karelia has significant development potential and there is a wide range of options for major investment in the priority sectors of its economy, the social sphere and tourism. It is important to continue focusing on improving quality of life and on preserving the region’s unique cultural and spiritual heritage.

I am confident that initiative, energy and determination will help you to handle immense tasks that are vital for the benefit of the Republic and the whole of Russia.”

