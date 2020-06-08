Meeting with social workers of state institutions and NGOs

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Labour and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov and representatives of social institutions and NGOs from various Russian regions.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends,

You and all of us have a holiday today. Of course, on this occasion I wanted to meet with you and to discuss your work as well as the developments in the area that you are dedicated to, which is traditionally called God’s work here. I mean helping others: this tradition has been passed from generation to generation, throughout the entire Russian history, without exaggeration. It is in our cultural and moral code, as they say.

On June 8, 1701, more than three centuries ago, the social protection system was established at the state level in Russia. Traditionally, this is a day of celebration for social workers – people who have chosen not just a profession but service, in the full sense of the word: to help those in need, those who often cannot survive without help.

Together with employees of state and municipal institutions, non-governmental organisations, representatives of Russia’s traditional religions, and volunteers carry out this noble mission of social protection with dignity and selflessness. They are your and our full-fledged partners, like-minded people. So today is your common holiday. I congratulate all of you, your colleagues and allies, and I just want to say thank you so much for your selfless work. People like you – with great spirit and humanity, immense kindness and sincere generosity enjoy deep respect from entire society.

You take care of children and people with disabilities, the elderly and those seriously ill, assisting them in difficult moments. No matter how hard it is, you are attentive, patient and responsive. And for you, the significance, value of life of those you work with does not depend on age or health. You prove by your deeds that for you, every person matters.

When the dangerous epidemic broke out, many of you showed your best qualities, you did not abandon helpless people but tried to save and protect those depending on you. Maybe it does not always go well, but I am sure that most of you have done your best. My deepest gratitude to you and your colleagues for your courage, civic heroism and your active participation in protecting our citizens from the coronavirus.

Once again: we have been going through severe trials and we have withstood them, because we have not stepped aside from enduring moral standards, such as compassion, mutual assistance and mercy. These values, as I have said, are shaped by our history, they are in the nature of our people. They are shared by the vast majority of our country’s citizens. And it is natural that when discussing amendments to the Constitution, special attention is paid to social justice.

The proposed changes to the Basic Law consolidate state guarantees of targeted social support. Mandatory indexation of pensions and benefits at least once a year. At the same time, the minimum wage, which serves as the basis for calculating many other payments, cannot be lower than the subsistence level. These are all directly application norms that should work for years to come, so that people are confident in the future, that those in need of help are surrounded by special care and attention, and receive necessary and adequate support.

To be continued.

