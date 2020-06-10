Bank of Russia to issue coin in tribute to doctors

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

10 June 2020

The Bank of Russia will issue a commemorative coin in tribute to healthcare workers, the regulator’s Board of Directors has decided. The coin in the denomination of 25 rubles, made of of a copper-nickel alloy, will enter circulation this year; its mintage will be up to 5 million pieces.

‘The months of the pandemic-linked lockdown are certain to stay long in people’s memories. Most people will remember that their daily routines were disrupted at the time, and some had to fight the disease. By issuing this coin, we wanted to pay tribute to the courage, self-denying efforts and real heroic deeds of doctors and healthcare workers. We admire their commitment and care for the profession and people whose lives they have been saving’, said Olga Skorobogatova, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia.

The coin design is currently in the works and will be unveiled later.

Preview photo: Sergei Bobylev / TASS

