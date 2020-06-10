Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

10 June 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa as the country celebrates Portugal Day.“I am confident that, thanks to the determination of the authorities, solidarity of all citizens and support of the international community, your state will overcome the consequences of the infection and soon will be back to normal,” the message of greetings reads.Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed hope for an increased level of political dialogue and invited Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to work together to resume trade and humanitarian ties.

