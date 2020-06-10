Meeting on development of information and communications technologies

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Aide to the President Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, Moscow Region Governor and Head of the State Council Working Group on Communications, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy Andrei Vorobyov Vorobyov AndreiGovernor of Moscow Region , Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Sberbank German Gref Gref GermanChairman of the Management Board and CEO of Sberbank and heads of a number of ICT companies.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

Can everyone see and hear me? Excellent.

Today we are going to discuss the developments in the industry that largely defines the speed, style and opportunities of people’s life today as well as prospects of the labour market and the development of cities and territories: telecommunications and information technologies.

In Russia, this sphere has about 60,000 organisations, which achieve important and significant results. Russia is a confident world leader in an entire range of parameters such as the development of mobile and internet coverage. Russian companies are offering reliable software solutions, which can compete both on the domestic and global market.

The industry’s role and importance were especially notable during the forced coronavirus-related restrictions, when many enterprises as well as educational and other organisations switched to online operations, when it was necessary to implement state decisions on support for Russian families and entire economic sectors as quickly as possible, to implement them using the available and user-friendly solutions we have developed jointly. Together, let me repeat this, together we have managed to do all of this, including using advanced information technologies and the infrastructure that has been built by the common effort of the state, businesses and innovative teams.

I would like to thank Russian telecommunications companies and specialists for ensuring the continuous operation and high level of popular services when the load has grown so much.

