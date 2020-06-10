NATO functioning efficiently despite pandemic

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday assured Poles that NATO, despite the pandemic, was working efficiently.

The President, accompanied by Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, observed the main tactical element of Joint Fire training during the Anaconda-20 military exercise at the Central Air Force Training Ground. The exercise included F-16 aircraft which fired US Maverick missiles that hit targets located several kilometres from the beach, far into the Baltic Sea. Also in action were KRAB self-propelled howitzers.

“All targets have been hit,” announced the president as he congratulated all the generals and crews and “all those who prepared the exercise.”

Duda, the commander-in-chief of the Polish Armed Forces, noted that taking place alongside the Anaconda-20 exercise was DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus, an international exercise that had been organised by the US Army Command in Europe.

“Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic hindered both exercises from being held full scale,” said the president, adding that the very fact they were held and attended by US troops and soldiers from several other countries “shows that NATO is functioning, even under the most difficult conditions.”

