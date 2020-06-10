Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

09-06-2020

On June 9, 2020 the second meeting of the Belarusian-Ukrainian Working Group on Interregional and Cross-border Cooperation was held by videoconference (Minsk-Kiev).

The Belarusian part of the Working Group was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Evdochenko, the Ukrainian part was headed by the First Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Vasyl Lozynskii.

The central topic of discussion was the preparation for the third Forum of Regions of Belarus and Ukraine to be held in Grodno this autumn. Particular attention was paid to the business side of the Forum.

The parties discussed the development of Belarusian-Ukrainian interregional and cross-border cooperation, including the extension of the legal framework, coordination of joint activities in the preparation and implementation of new cross-border projects, as well as emergency prevention and response cooperation.

