Telephone conversation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

10-06-2020

On June 9, 2020 upon the initiative of the Norwegian side, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, had a telephone conversation with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Audun Halvorsen.

During the conversation, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including political dialogue and further interaction in trade and economic sphere, was discussed.

O.Kravchenko and A.Halvorsen also considered the development of the legal framework of cooperation.

