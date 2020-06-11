Birthday greetings to pianist Denis Matsuyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“A man of outstanding and exuberant talent, you have devoted yourself to art; with your unique skills, actor’s temperament and magnificent repertoire you have conquered the most famous stages of the world and made a great contribution to the preservation of the wonderful traditions of our culture and the education of young musicians.”

Denis Matsuyev was born on June 11, 1975, in Irkutsk. He graduated from the Pyotr Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory. The pianist performs at the world’s most famous concert halls; he is an important participant in major music festivals and a permanent partner of the leading symphony orchestras of Russia, Europe, North America and Asia.

