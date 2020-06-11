Meeting with Belarus’ Healthcare Minister Vladimir Karanik

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with Healthcare Minister Vladimir Karanik to discuss the readiness of the national healthcare system for a possible second wave of the pandemic, in view of Belarus’ strategy to control the spread of coronavirus.The president noted that there is a lot of talk in the world about the risk of a second wave of the pandemic. “Yes, not everything is so clear, understandable and so on. But if there is the second wave, then our way is the way which all states should have taken,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.In this regard, Vladimir Karanik noted that when analyzing, for example, the strategy chosen by Sweden, experts praise its main advantage, namely that these measures can last indefinitely long.

