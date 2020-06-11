Report of Chairman of Belarus’ Investigative Committee Ivan Noskevich

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Ivan Noskevich to receive his report on 11 June.The head of state asked Ivan Noskevich about the current performance of the committee, the investigation of the largest and most high-profile criminal cases. One of the topics high on the agenda of the meeting was the activity of the Institute for Retraining and Professional Development of the Investigative Committee.“Since everything is comparative, I would like to know what we have this year and how things are against the background of the previous year. What is the dynamic?” the president asked.As for the investigation of a number of criminal cases, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that he is primarily in charge of socially significant and major crimes. “I would like to know what the situation is, whether these criminal cases have been brought to court. If it is so and there is a court decision, I would like to know what the decision is,” said the head of state.Speaking about the establishment of the Institute for Retraining and Professional Development, the president noted the high relevance of the topic. “Investigation requires quality and knowledge, as crimes are shifting into the sphere of high technologies. Operational efficiency is of high importance. I would like to see this institute not just as an educational institution that provides some knowledge, but as a center that employs highly-qualified specialists and possesses the latest technology, so that it would be possible to teach our investigators something they have never learned,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.Ivan Noskevich reported that the crime situation over the fifth months of 2020 was quite favorable. The crime rate has decreased by almost 13.5% year-on-year. Aleksandr Lukashenko said that this was a very good indicator.“I believe it is the result of systematic work of preventive nature of the entire law enforcement block and government agencies in general,” said Ivan Noskevich.

