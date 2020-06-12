Ambassador of Belarus A.Samosuev meets the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

12-06-2020

On June 11, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Finland, Aleksei Samosuev, met with the met with the Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Nina Vaskunlahti.

The parties substantively discussed the current dynamics of the Belarusian-Finnish economic relations. An agreement to resume work on the preparation of the full-length VII Belarusian-Finnish Economic Forum after the end of the pandemic was reached.

A list of joint actions has been developed to restore and intensify bilateral contacts, including the use of Internet communications. Particular attention is paid to «green technologies», attracting Finnish companies to projects implemented in Belarus by the EBRD, expanding their contacts with the Great Stone Industrial Park.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the interaction of Belarus and Finland in the framework of the Eastern Partnership. A.Samosuev also informed the Finnish side of relevant information on current socio-economic trends in Belarus.

MIL OSI