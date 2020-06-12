Broad Money Supply as of June 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2020
01/03/2020
01/04/2020
01/05/2020
01/06/2020
1. Cash in circulation – М0
3,708.3
3,605.8
3,535.5
3,758.8
3,955.9
2. Transferable deposits
6,566.6
5,808.0
5,342.1
5,694.4
5,880.3
2.1. Natural persons
3,030.5
3,105.5
2,647.6
3,158.9
3,338.1
2.2. Legal entities^
3,536.1
2,702.6
2,694.5
2,535.4
2,542.2
Monetary aggregate – M1
10,274.9
9,413.8
8,877.5
9,453.2
9,836.2
3. Other deposits
9,878.0
9,671.2
9,426.1
9,049.7
9,347.0
3.1. Natural persons
5,131.4
5,294.9
5,103.2
5,023.8
5,037.9
3.2. Legal entities^
4,746.7
4,376.3
4,322.9
4,026.0
4,309.1
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
20,152.9
19,085.0
18,303.7
18,502.9
19,183.2
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
1,370.4
1,589.2
1,510.3
1,352.2
1,556.0
Ruble money supply – M2*
21,523.3
20,674.2
19,813.9
19,855.2
20,739.1
5. Deposits in foreign currency
25,336.8
25,986.5
31,216.8
28,377.7
28,161.7
5.1. Transferable deposits
7,429.5
7,358.0
9,825.8
8,758.2
8,898.9
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,780.4
3,144.4
3,702.8
3,558.0
3,627.5
5.1.2. Legal entities^
4,649.1
4,213.7
6,123.1
5,200.3
5,271.4
5.2. Other deposits
17,907.3
18,628.5
21,391.0
19,619.5
19,262.8
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,076.7
13,789.2
15,697.2
14,223.3
13,921.8
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,830.7
4,839.3
5,693.7
5,396.2
5,341.0
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
1,541.1
1,642.3
1,496.6
1,397.9
1,345.3
7. Precious metals deposits
108.5
91.4
102.8
97.8
98.3
Broad money – M3
48,509.7
48,394.5
52,630.1
49,728.6
50,344.4
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
12,044.5
11,632.3
11,995.8
11,648.8
11,667.4
Natural persons
7,538.1
7,579.9
7,454.9
7,299.1
7,270.7
Legal entities^
4,506.4
4,052.4
4,540.9
4,349.8
4,396.7
1. Transferable deposits
3,531.8
3,293.7
3,775.8
3,595.2
3,686.8
1.1. Natural persons
1,321.7
1,407.5
1,422.9
1,460.5
1,502.9
1.2. Legal entities^
2,210.0
1,886.2
2,352.9
2,134.7
2,183.9
2. Other deposits
8,512.7
8,338.6
8,220.0
8,053.7
7,980.6
2.1. Natural persons
6,216.3
6,172.4
6,032.1
5,838.6
5,767.8
2.2. Legal entities^
2,296.4
2,166.2
2,188.0
2,215.1
2,212.8
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
732.6
735.1
575.1
573.8
557.4
Precious metals deposits, USD m
51.6
40.9
39.5
40.1
40.7
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.