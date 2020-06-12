Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, May 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2019

January – december 2019

2020

January

May

January

February

March

April

May

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.91

3.00

up to 1 year

6.97

7.88

7.39

6.79

6.51

7.00

8.51

8.82

over 1 year

8.35

9.93

8.70

7.55

6.90

7.37

9.08

9.64

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.16

0.48

0.76

0.77

0.71

0.64

0.88

up to 1 year

8.72

8.95

8.82

8.62

8.44

8.20

9.77

11.35

over 1 year

11.85

12.59

12.22

11.72

11.44

11.21

11.54

11.75

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.13

11.42

11.18

10.88

10.69

10.74

11.09

11.27

over 1 year

10.78

10.86

10.50

10.74

10.32

10.57

10.47

10.54

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.13

9.52

8.91

7.80

8.65

8.25

8.72

8.82

over 1 year

10.89

11.68

11.03

9.88

10.44

10.43

10.89

10.26

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

0.10

0.19

–

–

0.07

–

–

up to 1 year

0.98

1.45

1.19

1.01

1.07

0.79

0.69

0.64

over 1 year

1.61

1.88

1.30

1.07

1.15

0.90

1.37

1.08

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

up to 1 year

0.76

0.83

0.67

0.34

0.33

0.27

0.27

0.42

over 1 year

2.23

2.12

2.04

1.24

1.11

0.96

1.40

1.58

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

4.28

4.56

4.44

3.58

3.54

3.88

3.36

3.80

over 1 year

6.05

5.54

5.03

4.20

4.59

4.46

5.20

5.58

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

