Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, May 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2019
January – december 2019
2020
January
May
January
February
March
April
May
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.91
3.00
up to 1 year
6.97
7.88
7.39
6.79
6.51
7.00
8.51
8.82
over 1 year
8.35
9.93
8.70
7.55
6.90
7.37
9.08
9.64
natural persons
demand
0.19
0.16
0.48
0.76
0.77
0.71
0.64
0.88
up to 1 year
8.72
8.95
8.82
8.62
8.44
8.20
9.77
11.35
over 1 year
11.85
12.59
12.22
11.72
11.44
11.21
11.54
11.75
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.13
11.42
11.18
10.88
10.69
10.74
11.09
11.27
over 1 year
10.78
10.86
10.50
10.74
10.32
10.57
10.47
10.54
natural persons
up to 1 year
9.13
9.52
8.91
7.80
8.65
8.25
8.72
8.82
over 1 year
10.89
11.68
11.03
9.88
10.44
10.43
10.89
10.26
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.20
0.10
0.19
–
–
0.07
–
–
up to 1 year
0.98
1.45
1.19
1.01
1.07
0.79
0.69
0.64
over 1 year
1.61
1.88
1.30
1.07
1.15
0.90
1.37
1.08
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
up to 1 year
0.76
0.83
0.67
0.34
0.33
0.27
0.27
0.42
over 1 year
2.23
2.12
2.04
1.24
1.11
0.96
1.40
1.58
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
4.28
4.56
4.44
3.58
3.54
3.88
3.36
3.80
over 1 year
6.05
5.54
5.03
4.20
4.59
4.46
5.20
5.58
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.