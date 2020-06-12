On Russia Day the President presented Hero of Labour medals

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The title of the Hero of Labour was instituted in 2013. It is conferred for outstanding results in government, public and economic activity, a contribution to the socioeconomic development of the country including the development of industry, agriculture, transport, construction, science, culture, education, healthcare and other areas.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

This year the Hero of Labour gold medals are being presented on a holiday, Russia Day. Before starting the ceremony, I would like to extend greetings on this important holiday to all the country’s citizens and our compatriots abroad, all those who see an intimate meaning in this day.

For each of us, Motherland means family and our parents’ home, our native land, from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands, from the northern Arctic seas to Sevastopol and Crimea. Our millennia-long history has been made on these endless expanses, filled with pages of great glory and pride, the unsurpassed courage of our ancestors, their faith in and love of the Fatherland.

The clear innermost feeling of Motherland has always, at all times, helped our people to endure all tribulations, to persevere and preserve themselves in harsh ordeals, and respond to any challenges.

Here, on Poklonnaya Gora we recall heroes who defended the Fatherland, its freedom and independence, and this memory is common and sacred for all generations, for the whole multi-ethnic people of Russia. We have a common historical code and moral foundations. Respect for the working person and the defender of the Fatherland, traditions and culture, preservation of the memory of our ancestors, respect for one’s parents and family, love for our land and the inviolability of our borders have an unconditional value for us.

These are the foundations that determine the character and destiny of our people, the progress of the country both today and in future. It is therefore natural that suggestions were voiced that these fundamental and cornerstone principles be included in the Russian Constitution. I am sure that the absolute majority of our citizens share and support this position.

To be continued.

MIL OSI