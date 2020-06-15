Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk continuing to ship equipment to Chayandinskoye field

Source: Gazprom

News from projects and regions

June 15, 2020, 09:50

With the start of the navigation season, Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk continues cargo deliveries via the Lena River to provide for the stable operation of the Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field in Yakutia.

It is planned to deliver more than 400 tons of equipment during the navigation period. The bulk of this amount consists of 32 units of equipment, including track-mounted units for well surveying, a motor grader, and an emergency and rescue vehicle for the blowout response service. Six transport units from the new batch will be powered by natural gas-based fuel. Among them are a mobile steam generator (an autonomous boiler system), a vehicle with a loader crane, a shift personnel carrier, and a bus.

In addition, Gazprom Invest plans to deliver some 7,500 tons of cargo to the field with the purpose of setting up more facilities at the production site. This includes pipe products and equipment for the construction of gas pre-treatment units Nos. 2 and 4: a 129.5-ton separator with a slug catcher and three package transformer substations with a total weight of 51 tons.

When the navigation season comes to a close, cargo deliveries to the Chayandinskoye field will be carried out via the Vilyui winter road.

Production, treatment and feeding of gas for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is being implemented as planned.

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, develops seven fields, including four gas fields, two gas and condensate fields, and one oil, gas and condensate field.

The company’s facilities, among them three gas production sites and three gas production directorates, are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, Kamchatka, and Yakutia.

As an operator, the company provides gas production and treatment services to independent subsoil users at the Gubkinskoye, Muravlenkovskoye, Novogodneye, Vyngapurovskoye, Tarasovskoye, Severo-Gubkinskoye, Vyuzhnoye, Metelnoye, and Yety-Purovskoye fields (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area).

Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk has adopted and implemented an integrated management system consistent with the requirements of the STO Gazprom 9001 corporate standard and the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and ISO 50001 international standards.

The company employs more than 4,500 people. It is headquartered in Noyabrsk.

Related news

MIL OSI