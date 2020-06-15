Meeting on implementing support measures for economy and social sphere

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova and Marat Khusnullin, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Labour and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev, Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev, Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Yegorov, First Deputy Minister of Transport Innokenty Alafinov, heads of the republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, governors of Ivanovo, Kaliningrad, Omsk, Ryazan, Sverdlovsk regions and St Petersburg, Head of SME Corporation Alexander Braverman, as well as people who spoke about their experience with getting social payments and benefits.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues, friends.

We agreed to regularly review the status of the implementation of the measures to support the people, the social sphere and the economy and to be on top of these matters at all times. We held a series of industry-specific meetings, where we discussed these matters as well.

I would like to reiterate that strictly following the instructions, meeting the deadlines by the Government and various agencies, adopting regulatory acts and transferring money to the regions is not the only thing that is critically important. It is, of course, important and must be done. Still, these are purely technical internal things to do with management.

However, what really matters is the result and how tangible and timely the support is to individuals, families and companies, and what they think about the effectiveness of these measures as they apply to them and their friends, families and colleagues.

Therefore, today, I asked you to bring in people from all walks of life who received social benefits or decided to take advantage of mortgage benefits or salary grants to pay their employees. Based on what they tell us, we will be able to identify the successful solutions that need to be replicated in our future work and the problems that need our attention and, maybe, adjustments to our policies.

As you may recall, when the very first steps to combat the epidemic were adopted, we realised that the restrictions we had to impose – as elsewhere in the world – would inevitably affect business activity, the economy, business, and, of course, incomes and the well-being of the people. Therefore, we had to resolve two problems: to ensure the safety of the people and to act proactively, which we managed to accomplish overall. It was important to slow down the epidemic and to minimise its negative socioeconomic consequences.

To be continued.

MIL OSI