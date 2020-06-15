Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei with the Canadian Foreign Minister

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

15 June 2020 г.



On March 13, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne.

The parties discussed specific steps of further development of bilateral contacts, economic dialogue, and engagement in international organizations.

The Ministers exchanged information on measures taken in the two countries to counter the spread of COVID-19. Vladimir Makei expressed to the Canadian side gratitude for the decision to deliver to Belarus humanitarian assistance to pursue efforts to fight coronavirus.

print version

MIL OSI