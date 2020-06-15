Telephone conversation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

15 June 2020 г.



On June 15, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dacic. The conversation was initiated by the Serbian side.

The Ministers noted with satisfaction the friendly nature of Belarusian-Serbian relations, including cooperation in international organizations.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of President of Belarus A.Lukashenko to Serbia in December 2019.

The Foreign Ministers spoke in favor of further intensification of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the efforts of the international community to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

