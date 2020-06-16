Belarusian-Chinese Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

16 June 2020 г.



On June 16, 2020 the Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Belarus and China were held in video format. The Belarusian delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Dapkiunas, the Chinese delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Yucheng.

During the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the state of the political dialogue between Belarus and China in the light of a difficult epidemiological situation in the world and the prospects for exchanging state visits at the highest levels.

The diplomats paid special attention to the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, including increasing the export of Belarusian agricultural and food products to China, development of the Great Stone Industrial Park, implementing joint investment projects in various industries.

Andrei Dapkiunas and Le Yucheng exchanged views on the development of inter-regional cooperation and humanitarian cooperation. In the context of expanding interregional cooperation, was separately discussed the initiative to hold the “Years of the Regions of Belarus and China”.

The consultations also touched upon issues of cooperation between Belarus and China within the framework of multilateral organizations, including the UN, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the “17+1” format, etc.

The sides with satisfaction noted the high dynamics of the development of the Belarusian-Chinese strategic partnership and noted its’ “all-weather” character.

MIL OSI