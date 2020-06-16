Meeting with Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Bortnikov, you wanted to report on the performance of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee.

Please.

Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov Bortnikov AlexanderDirector of the Federal Security Service : Mr President, a little bit of history. When Russia faced a wave of terror back in the 1990s and the 2000s, we had to rebuild the system of counterterrorism measures, and in 2006, in line with your resolution, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee was established and work began to build a national system of measures to counter terrorism.

It is noteworthy that back then the National Anti-Terrorist Committee included, in addition to law enforcement officers, representatives of executive and legislative bodies, and we have actively involved representatives of various civil agencies, religious figures and businesspeople to comprehensively understand and implement decisions developed by the National Anti-Terrorist Committee.

To date, the system of measures to counter terrorism operates at the federal, regional and municipal levels.

I would like to note that through our joint efforts we have managed to eradicate organised criminal groups in the North Caucasus, which has helped ensure security at such large international forums and competitions in Russia as the 2013 Universiad in Kazan, the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, the European championships in 2018 and other events where representatives…

Vladimir Putin: TheFIFA World Cup.

Alexander Bortnikov: Yes, exactly.

Of course, a lot has been done. As a result of this work, but unfortunately at the cost of big problems and losses, we have managed to reduce terrorist activities in Russia, above all in the North Caucasus.

To be continued.

