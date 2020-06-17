Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

17 June 2020 г.



On June 17, 2020 on the initiative of the European side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi.

The parties discussed the outcomes of the virtual Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting held on June 11 and the preparation to the upcoming videoconference of the leaders of the EU and EaP countries scheduled for June 18.

During the conversation the parties also exchanged views on a wide range of topical issues on Belarus – EU agenda.

