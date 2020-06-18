Meeting with Director of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring Yury Chikhanchin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon,

Mr Chikhanchin, I would like to hear from you today on the results of monitoring government spending and the use of funds allocated for national projects. How is it all going?

Director of the Federal Service for Financial Monitoring Yury Chikhanchin: Mr President, as per your instruction, we have built a system to monitor and control the spending of budget funds together with other concerned agencies – primarily the Treasury, the Taxation Service, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the FSB. We have established interaction and developed a control mechanism, meaning we have worked out unified risk assessment criteria and built a monitoring system, and are now working on a system of measures to minimise these risks. We submit all the new proposals to the Government and we are now working well with Mr Mishustin on this track.

What have we achieved in building this mechanism? I would like to say a few words about the coronavirus, because at present the biggest spending is being channelled in this direction. We are monitoring about 7,000 state contracts and about 4,500 contractors and we can see that the financial flow is really very high. The dynamics are presented on this cash flow chart.

But at the same time, at the initial stage, some of the contractors that were identified were in the risk zone, and we had to take some of the cases and send about 160 files to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the FSB, and the Interior Ministry. As a result, some of the contracts have been terminated, and criminal proceedings have been initiated. But after that, the dynamics began to change for the better. Indeed, the contract discipline of those who work with the coronavirus has definitely improved. These graphs here indicate downward trends in the number of suspicious transactions, in the use of fly-by-night firms, in the use of bank accounts for shady transactions. A similar situation was recorded with the procurement of ventilators and other medical equipment. Here we can also see improved results, and generally everyone’s good work.

To be continued.

MIL OSI