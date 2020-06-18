President of the Republic of Poland / News / Defence and trade among topics to be discussed by Polish, US presidents

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Defence and trade among topics to be discussed by Polish, US presidents

Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Defence and trade among topics to be discussed by Polish, US presidents

President Andrzej Duda and US President Donald Trump will meet in Washington on June 24 to discuss defence, energy, trade and telecommunications security issues, said the Polish president on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, the White House officially confirmed information regarding the visit of President Andrzej Duda with Donald Trump planned for June 24.

Andrzej Duda referred to the details of his visit during an evening press briefing. He said that one of the issues discussed would be the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. “I also spoke with the president about cooperation between Polish and US researchers in work on a coronavirus vaccine. I will also want to talk to the president about this matter,” he said.

He added that Donald Trump, in his invitation, included the basic topics which he wanted to discuss: defence, energy, trade, and telecommunications security. “From my point of view, the most important is defence, and therefore the question of military cooperation,” said Andrzej Duda. However, “every issue here matters,” he added.

The president said a written invitation had arrived from the United States on Wednesday.

(PAP)

