President of the Republic of Poland / News / President to speak with NATO head before Trump meeting

President Andrzej Duda will on Monday hold a telephone conversation with NATO head Jens Stoltenberg prior to his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump, Polish presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski told PAP on Thursday.

See also: Defence and trade among topics to be discussed by Polish, US presidents Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump will meet in Washington on June 24, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Krzysztof Szczerski noted that the Polish president will be Trump’s first guest from a country belonging to the North Atlantic Alliance after the release of information about plans to reduce American troops on German territory, as well as the first visitor since the start of the pandemic.

According to the presidential aide, the Duda-Trump meeting will also be important for “the consistency of NATO and the quality of the transatlantic bond, which Poland advocates.”

He said that Poland supports the idea that the possible implementation of the decision to reduce the presence of US troops in Germany would not reduce US commitment to allied security and European security. “And with this message, President Duda is going to Washington,” said Szczerski.

Details of the talks agenda are being set up, and as he noted it would include issues related to, among others, security, energy issues and economic matters as part of the recovery from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Duda plans to raise the issue of the Three Seas initiative and US investments in large projects in Central and Eastern Europe, Szczerski said.

He also added that despite the US having declared to invest USD 1 billion in Poland from public funds, Duda will also encourage the promotion of private investments in the Three Seas region.

