Belarusian healthcare workers awarded medals, commendations

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

18 June 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree to award the medals “For Labor Merits” to eight doctors in recognition of many years of fruitful work, high professionalism, a great personal contribution to public health and significant achievements in research.

Among the awardees are Chief Physician of the Minsk Oblast Clinical Maternity Hospital Piotr Mosko, head of the anesthesiology and intensive care department of the Brest Oblast Clinical Hospital Vladimir Salivonchik, and Rector of the Vitebsk State Medical University Anatoly Schastny.

The Honored Scientist of the Republic of Belarus title has been conferred on Semyon Naumovich, head of the department of orthopedic dentistry at the Belarusian State Medical University

Aleksandr Lukashenko has also signed an executive order to award 18 medical workers with a letter of commendation of the President of the Republic of Belarus in recognition of their many years of fruitful work, high professionalism, considerable personal contribution to the provision of medical assistance to the population. Among them are Viktoriya Akhramovich, deputy chief physician of the Soligorsk Zonal Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology; Anzhelika Gonchar, an infectionist (head of the infectious diseases department) of the Lida Central District Hospital; Ksenia Zykova, an anesthesiologist and resuscitator at the Grodno Oblast Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital; Valery Kononkov, an anesthesiologist and resuscitator at Mogilev Hospital No.1; and Yekaterina Khomchenko, head of the Epidemiology Department at the Minsk City Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

MIL OSI