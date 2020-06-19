Meeting on eliminating diesel fuel spill consequences in Krasnoyarsk Territory

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko Abramchenko ViktoriaDeputy Prime Minister , Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev Zinichev YevgenyMinister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Natural Disaster Relief , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin Kobylkin DmitryMinister of Natural Resources and Environment , Energy Minister Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderEnergy Minister , Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo Menyailo SergeiPresidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Siberian Federal District , Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor Alexander Uss Uss AlexanderGovernor of Krasnoyarsk Territory , Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov, Head of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources Svetlana Radionova, Deputy Head of the Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service Alexei Ferapontov and Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

As we have already agreed, we will discuss today the efforts to eliminate the consequences of the accident that took place in Norilsk on May 29.

We all agreed to keep this situation under constant control and I would like to emphasise in this context that it is necessary not only to promptly fix the problem and eliminate the damage but also to restore as far as possible the harmed environment, all the more so since we are dealing with the Arctic zone’s fragile nature.

To be continued.

MIL OSI