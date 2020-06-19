Meeting with representatives of industries affected by coronavirus spread

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Attending the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Governors of Leningrad, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl regions, Head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova Skvortsova Veronika , Director General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev Likhachev AlexeiDirector General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom , as well as top managers of companies and organisations in various economic sectors.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Let us begin.

As you remember, earlier this week, we reviewed the package of measures that are being implemented to support the public and businesses. As we agreed, we will continue to monitor these issues. It is particularly important right now as the economy is recovering and gradually opening up after lockdown.

At the same time, there are a great number of organisations and companies that not only never stopped operating during these difficult months but, on the contrary, mobilised all their resources, along with hospitals, outpatient clinics and ambulance services. They remained on the coronavirus frontline, so to speak, supporting the economy and industries, maintaining the reliable operation of all vital systems, providing people with food, personal protection equipment, medication, and increasing supplies of all the essential products required for our doctors and nurses to save their patients and stay safe.

Top managers of these companies and organisations are taking part in this meeting today. I propose that we analyse your experience in tackling complicated and unconventional tasks concerning technology, management and operations. Most importantly, we will discuss how we can use this new and unique experience and new competences in the future, to address the long-term structural objectives of our economy, in order to boost efficiency and reserves across all key areas of development.

In this context, I would like to emphasise once again that we put up a very good fight against this epidemic (we can say it at this point), thanks to the consolidated efforts of our society, our healthcare system and the essential sectors of the national economy. Once again, this efficient response was due to the fact that to the maximum extent we could rely on our own technological and production basis – our life support system.

To be continued.

