Statement by Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina in follow-up to Board of Directors meeting on 19 June 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Today, the Board of Directors made the decision to reduce the key rate by 100 bp down to 4.50% per annum.

One percentage point is much more than the pace we have been following in the recent few years. Although this decision was expected by both analysts and the financial market, I believe it is reasonable to explain why the current situation demands exactly this pace of reduction.

Already in April, the drastic changes in the economic situation evidenced that disinflationary factors would be prevailing over the medium-term horizon. The conditions required a shift towards accommodative monetary policy. Therefore, we then made the decision to cut the key rate by 0.5 percentage points.

What has happened over one and a half months after the previous key rate decision, and what are the grounds for reducing the key rate by another percentage point now?

First, the economic situation is unfolding in such a way that the disinflationary effect will be even more significant than we assumed in April. The restrictions have been in place for a longer period and are being eased on a step-by-step basis. Moreover, the maximum reduction in oil production within the OPEC+ deal has been extended for July, which will somewhat strengthen both primary and secondary effects. This implies that demand in the second quarter will presumably decline slightly deeper and will be recovering over a longer period of time than we expected one and a half months ago.

Second, the effect of short-term proinflationary factors, that we considered when making our decision in April, has been exhausted. Monthly inflation in May substantially slowed down compared to April. At present, seasonally adjusted price growth in annualised terms is close to or even slightly beneath 4%. Inflation expectations lowered after temporarily picking up in March-April.

Third, monetary conditions have started to ease in May-June after the tightening in March—April, which is proven by both the indicators of financial markets and business surveys. This has been driven by the governmental programme supporting borrowers, including both pandemic-affected enterprises and households. However, given the scale of disinflationary trends, the situation requires a considerable additional easing of monetary conditions.

Fourth, risks to financial stability have significantly decreased. The market situation has normalised; volatility has diminished considerably; risk premiums have lessened; and oil prices have recovered to USD 40 per barrel.

Hence, the developments over the last one and a half months fully substantiate the existing potential for a notable reduction in the key rate. And we are now using this potential. At our upcoming meetings we will consider the necessity of further key rate reduction.

Now regarding the factors that may be behind such a decision and our current expectations.

Up-to-date indicators show the economic activity has partially revived, being driven by the progressive easing of the restrictions in the majority of Russian regions. However, it will take time to restore production and logistics chains. The past period might have altered businesses’ investment and production plans, and consumers’ preferences. Households will possibly become more cautious about their expenses, opting to save money and put off large or discretionary purchases. Eventually, all this may impact potential economic growth rates and the pace of its recovery. Right now, it is hard to estimate this influence on the potential. A lot will depend on the recovery pace of the global economy, the situation with the pandemic, the cancellation of the anti-coronavirus restrictions, and businesses’ and households’ sentiment and expectations.

The current economic situation has required additional government policy measures, specifically fiscal measures to support businesses and households. The planned scope of fiscal measures is expanding. At the present moment, the Government is preparing a recovery plan for the national economy. The plan will seek both to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus and to restore and, ultimately, boost the economic potential. We are involved in the discussions of this plan and will take it into consideration when pursuing our monetary policy.

As noted earlier, main negative spillovers of the restrictions will affect the second quarter, which will be followed by recovery in the third and fourth quarters. The full reversal of GDP to the 2019 levels is likely to occur only in the first half of 2022. With that, the positive effect of the monetary policy easing will mostly manifest itself in 2021. It is conditioned not solely on the standard lags of the monetary policy mechanism. This is linked to elevated credit risks which are raising the cost of borrowing. This is why the material reduction of the key rate is needed to level out these effects and ensure a noticeable easing of monetary conditions for the economy.

As for external conditions, they will remain complicated. Although strong measures taken by governments and central banks have ensured a rapid stabilisation of financial markets, fundamental indicators of the global economy continue to be weak. The pandemic spread has not been brought under control by all countries, and restrictions are mainly preserved, which does not add optimism. Last week, the World Bank and the OECD revised their 2020 global economic outlook downwards. Additionally, geopolitical risks persist, thereby also dragging heavily on world economic growth. This is predominantly true for the restrictions in the trade relations between major economies.

The low growth rates of the global economy is the economic reality which we will have to face for a long time ahead. For Russia, this means a limited opportunity to expand its exports, including due to our commitments under the OPEC+ deal.

In these conditions, the balance of risks remains skewed towards disinflationary factors. They are mainly linked to the uncertainty around the further development of the pandemic in Russia and abroad, and the pace of economic recovery as the restrictions are eased.

Much will depend on the medium-term fiscal policy, as well as on support measures being adopted now, and also on further fiscal consolidation plans, and, finally, on the speed and time horizon of the fiscal consolidation.

Our current policy seeks to create accommodative monetary conditions for the economy amid low inflationary pressure and prevailing disinflationary risks. As the economy returns to its potential, conditions will become more conducive for a return to neutral monetary policy. The concrete timeframe for this to happen will depend on the totality of all factors, both domestic and external ones. They all have been mentioned above. Speaking about our monetary policy, whether it is tight, as it used to be, or accommodative, as it is now, its ultimate goal has always been to achieve the Bank of Russia’s target — the stabilisation of inflation close to 4%.

