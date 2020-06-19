Telephone conversation with President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Mongolia warmly congratulated the President of Russia on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War Background information Great Patriotic War and noted that a Mongolian detail will take part in the military parade on Red Square.

The two leaders praised the development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership. They discussed the implementation of agreements reached following the Russian President’s visit to Mongolia in September 2019, primarily those related to trade and economy.

They also discussed counteracting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

MIL OSI