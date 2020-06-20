Meeting with healthcare professionals

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

I am very glad to see and hear you. And of course, I want to sincerely congratulate all of you who have gathered for our meeting today and all healthcare professionals in the country on your upcoming professional holiday.

I would like to wish you happiness and good health and of course, to thank you for your dedicated service – I have done so many times indirectly, without contacting you, and now I want to do it directly – for carrying out your duties courageously and with dignity in this difficult time. You have helped, saved and literally nursed back to life hundreds of thousands of our citizens, those who contracted the coronavirus and those whose heath came under threat from other dangerous diseases.

I can say without exaggeration that we are genuinely proud of and admire your actions and your professional feat. It helped all of us to more fully comprehend the true value of life and the significance of the service you dedicated your lives to, the true moral grandeur and professional complexity of your work.

Without exaggeration, you have been at the forefront from the onset, risking your lives each minute. Many have been separated from their friends and families, fighting, in the true sense of the word, for the people in the so-called hospital ‘red zones’, and oftentimes indeed to the limit of human capabilities and strength. Practically everyone worked like that – ambulance crews, aero-medical units, general practitioners, specialist doctors and paramedics, nurses, junior medical staff, technicians and drivers. They did this everywhere – in cities, villages and remote areas.

To be continued.

