President of the Republic of Poland / News / Polish, US presidents to discuss military cooperation, trade

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The upcoming June 24 Washington meeting between the Polish and US presidents is to focus on defence and cooperation issues, President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

See also: President to speak with NATO head before Trump meeting Defence and trade among topics to be discussed by Polish, US presidents Andrzej Duda, coming out of a meeting with his top advisors devoted to the upcoming US visit, said talks at the White House are to cover defence and military cooperation. The parties are to discuss US plans regarding the relocation of American troops and “military and alliance cooperation” between Poland and the US and within NATO.

President Duda said he would discuss with the US president plans linked with further US decisions as to where US units will be relocated, an issue which US President Donald Trump addressed just a few days ago.

In early June, the Wall Street Journal reported on US plans to reduce the number of its soldiers stationed in Germany from current 34,500 to 25,000. Some of the troops are to be moved to Poland.

The talks are also to refer to trade as well as energy, including the use of nuclear energy.

President Duda, recalling that Poland is importing American liquefied natural gas (LNG) which is unloaded at the country’s only LNG terminal in Swinoujscie on the Baltic coast, announced plans to build another gas port, “most likely a floating” terminal to be located in the Port of Gdansk.

The president added that the two will “definitely” discuss cooperation between Polish and US authorities and between companies covering “conventional nuclear energy and its use.”

According to Andrzej Duda, the presidents will also address telecommunications security, 5G network development and technological cooperation.

The president highlighted that the Microsoft Corporation has announced its intention to invest USD 1 billion in Poland to install a modern database centre in cooperation with Poland’s largest retail bank, PKO BP.

Andrzej Duda, running for re-election in the June 28 presidential elections, expressed hope that the meeting with Trump will develop Polish-US cooperation and partnership, which, he noted, has been very lively in recent years.

The Thursday meeting was attended, among others, by Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and the head of the National Security Bureau, Pawel Soloch. (PAP)

