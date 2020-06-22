Financial Pulse: economic recovery expands over more and more industries

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

19 June 2020

The gradual easing of lockdown restrictions is boosting the activity of more and more industries, reports the new issue of Financial Pulse, a weekly analytical review of the Bank of Russia.

As supplies and the inflow of new orders are getting close to normal, companies show a growing optimism about a possible increase in production. However, declining oil production and secondary effects of the lockdown are holding back economic recovery.

The consumer price index shows that temporary factors which accelerated inflation in March — April have lost their power. The disinflationary influence of lower consumer demand is gradually manifesting itself in price movements.

Starting from early June, banks’ lending activity has been expanding. At the same time, as economic activity is recovering, fewer borrowers (in particular, SMEs) need the restructuring of their loan agreements.

