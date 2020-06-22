Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Ambassador of Serbia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On June 22, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia, Veljko Kovacevic, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission to the Republic of Belarus.

The parties summed up the results of the Belarusian-Serbian relations, confirmed its’ friendly character and noted the great potential for promoting bilateral mutually beneficial partnership.

V.Makei thanked the head of the Serbian diplomatic mission for joint fruitful work on enhancing bilateral dialogue.

Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed that the Serbian humanitarian aid transferred to Belarus on June 21-22, 2020 to combat the spread of coronavirus is an important gesture of support for us from the fraternal Serbian people

For his personal contribution to strengthening and developing cooperation between Belarus and Serbia, Ambassador V. Kovacevic was awarded the “Partnership” Sign of Merit of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Belarus.



