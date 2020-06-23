Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

23 June 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to Armenia President Armen Sarkissian.“In the Republic of Belarus you are known as an experienced public figure who is using all his skills and knowledge to improve the wellbeing of Armenia and its people, strengthen the country’s authority on the international arena,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.The Belarusian president also mentioned an invaluable contribution of Armen Sarkissian to the development of Belarus-Armenia relations and expressed confidence that the two countries will fully utilize the existing potential of bilateral cooperation together.

