MOEX launches after-hours equities trading

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 22 June 2020, Moscow Exchange launched after-hours trading on the Equity Market. Evening trading runs from 19:00 to 23:50 MSK, following on from the main session (10:00-18:50 MSK). The total daily trading time per day for equities is now 13 hours 40 minutes.

The 25 most liquid shares from the MOEX Russia Index are available for after-hours trading. All constituents of the index (38 stocks) as well the 50 most liquid foreign shares from the S&P500 Index will be added by the end of 2020.

In the first evening session, market participants executed 44,800 trades totaling RUB 2.1 bln, or 3.3% of the main trading session turnover. 14,000 clients from 53 banks and brokerages participated in the session, and shares of MTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Aeroflot and Yandex were the most traded.

VTB Bank, BCS, Renaissance Capital, Finam and Sberbank were the leaders by after-hours turnover. Alor+, Intrust, Renaissance Broker and Univer Capital acted as market makers.

Brokers actively used MOEX’s online new client registration service during the after-hours session. Approximately 700 individuals opened accounts and were given access to trading.

For more information regarding after-hours trading on MOEX, please visit the Exchange website.

