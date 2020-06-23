On June 24, Vladimir Putin will attend the military parade on Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On June 24, President of Russia, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation Armed Forces Vladimir Putin will attend the military parade on Red Square in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the 1941–1945 Great Patriotic War and lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier together with foreign leaders who arrived in Moscow to take part in the celebrations.

The events will continue with a gala reception held for foreign leaders on behalf of the President of Russia at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

On June 24, Vladimir Putin will also present the Russian Federation National Awards for outstanding achievements in science and technology, literature and the arts, humanitarian activity, charity work and human rights.

