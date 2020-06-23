Telephone conversation of Ambassador of Belarus L.Marynich with the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

23 June 2020 г.



On June 23, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Leanid Marynich, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Elar Ganiev.

The parties discussed a number of topical issues regarding the increase in freight traffic and the development of the logistics component, as well as prospects for the resumption of regular flights from Minsk to Tashkent.

