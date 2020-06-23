Viasna activist sentenced to short prison term in Babrujsk

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Human rights activist Siarzhuk Latsinski brought for trial in Babrujsk. Photo: bobr.by

Siarzhuk Latsinski, Viasna’s activist in Babrujsk, has been sentenced to 10 days of administrative detention on charges of involvement in a protest staged on June 19.

Latsinski was detained along with his wife Alesia while observing a picket of solidarity with the arrested presidential nominee Viktar Babaryka. Alesia Latsinskaya was later released, while the human rights activist and two other persons detained during the protest were taken into custody for the weekend.

During yesterday’s trial, Latsinski’s wife insisted that the couple had legitimate rights to take pictures of any events, even if these are illegal protests. The judge, however, said she “never heard of such a law.”

Siarzhuk Latsinski was released in the courtroom after his temperature had gone up and coronavirus infection was suspected.

